PARKLAND, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas yearbook has gone to the dogs. Literally.

The school honored 14 therapy dogs who have been helping students through the aftermath of last year' shooting by giving them their own page in their yearbook, CBS Miami reports.

Each of the dogs got a portrait, and one of them, Chief McAlpin, wore a bow tie for the occasion.

Yearbook adviser Sarah Lerner told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "We decided to include the dogs because they are here every day."

At least one of the dogs seemed to appreciate the attention:

