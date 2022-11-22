10,000 veterans to be honored at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Family, friends and volunteers will lay over 10,000 holiday wreaths at veteran's graves.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Over 10,000 veterans will be remembered this weekend, as the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts an event honoring those who have fallen.

The ceremony will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The event will begin with a ceremony at the assembly area of the cemetery, where LTG Sean Bernabe, Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood will speak.

After the ceremony, family and friends of those who are buried in the cemetery are invited to lay wreaths for their loved ones. Volunteers will then place wreaths at the remaining graves.

All of the public is encouraged to join and participate, although participants are encouraged to use the park and ride system, as parking at the cemetery may be limited due to rain.

Parking is located at Texas A&M University-Central Texas on SH 201. Seven buses will transport passengers to and back from the cemetery between 8 a.m. and noon.

Motorcycle riders are also invited to participate in the wreath escort to the cemetery. Riders who would like to participate should meet at 7 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the Killeen Special Events Center, at 3301 S. WS Young Drive.