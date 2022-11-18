36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day

The event at Baylor Law saw 36 children adopted into 28 forever families.

WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law.

Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.

County Judge Nikki Mundkowsky pronounced the adoptions finalized, and reportedly even allowed some of the adoptees to bang the gavel themselves to mark the end of their foster care journey.

The event was put together by the McLennan County Department of Families and Child Protective Services, as well as the Baylor Public Interest Legal Society and Baylor Law students and faculty.

This year's Adoption Day's theme was "Welcome Home for the Holidays", and organizers put together a Christmas-Holiday-themed event for the excited soon-to-be families featuring a "winter wonderland", which included games, food and other activities.

This year's Adoption Day marked the first time that the event had returned to Baylor Law since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an honor for us to once again host this community event here at the Law School,” said Bridget Fuselier, professor of law and faculty sponsor of BPILS. “Many of the kids joining us here today have been dealt a pretty unfair hand in life, but these foster and adoptive parents have shown tremendous love and support for these children and have chosen to make them part of their forever families. We’re honored to be able to come alongside them and celebrate with them.”

According to the DFPS, over 6,000 children have been adopted in Texas over the past year, with 6,500 still in foster care waiting for to find their forever families.