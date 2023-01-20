Amber Alert: Two girls missing in McKinney

An amber alert has been sent out for Jennifer and Jessica Burns of McKinney, Texas.

MCKINNEY, Texas — An amber alert has been issued for two children in McKinney, Texas.

According to the alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jennifer Burns, 6, and Jessica Burns, 9, are listed as abducted.

Jennifer is said to have been last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with a sparkle design on the front and blue jeans. Jessica is said to have last been seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long-sleeved shirt with black shoulders and sleeves and blue jeans.

Both girls are described as white, with blond hair and blue eyes. Jessica is reportedly 4'10" and Jennifer is reportedly 4'0".

According to the alert, authorities are also looking for a current suspect, Jame Burns, who is described as a 60-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are also looking for a black SUV with white scratches on the front and silver door handles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.