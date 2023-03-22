Baylor Softball coach Glenn Moore gets 1,000th career win

Moore is the winningest coach in Baylor Athletics history.

WACO, Texas — On Wednesday, March 22, for the 1,000th time in his career, Baylor Softball coach Glenn Moore led his team to victory.

As 20th ranked Baylor shut out UT Arlington 5-0, Moore became the newest coach to reach the milestone.

Moore is in his 26th year as a head coach, and has led the Bears for 23 seasons. This win pushes his total career record to 1,000-472, with a total record of 861-430 at Baylor.

Moore is the winningest coach not just in Baylor Softball history, but in all of Baylor Athletics history. He now ranks 11th among active Division I head softball coaches to reach 1,000 wins.

“Although I’m blessed to be the representative of the many responsible for 1,000 wins in my career, the important victories have been in the athletes, staff and campers who have been led to Jesus Christ through this program," said Moore. "In the end nothing else matters.”

Next, Baylor will face No. 2 Oklahoma State in a three-game set beginning on March 24 to possibly net Moore his 1,001 win.