Tragedy strikes Belton man after bicycle-car accident

On Friday, Sept. 15 William Lynam got in an accident while riding his bike to work. He is currently in a coma and being treated for numerous injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — On Friday, Sept. 15, 34-year-old William Lynam got in an accident while riding his bike to work. He is currently in a medically induced coma in a Trauma ICU and is being treated for numerous injuries.

Now his family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatment.

"He lost his kidney. He had a major artery rip inside his kidney so he lost a lot of blood. He's got a broken clavicle that they still need to fix..." said Megan Huffaker, Lynam's mother. "He's got a broken leg... a fractured jaw, pelvic area and lumbar. He has a punctured lung. He had two brain bleeds."

These are just some of the injuries Lynam suffered.

Huffaker says Lynam was also diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome many years ago, which is a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

William moved to Belton earlier this year, back in June.

"He was struggling with fitting in and finding where he belonged, so he decided to come back here and stay with us for a while to get a reboot in life," said Huffaker. "He got a job here in July and he was very successful...he loved it."

While working his first job in Central Texas, Lynam raised money to purchase a bicycle that fit his 6-foot-7 frame.

"That bike was his life, he was very proud that he saved up for it," explained Huffaker.

Lynam made the bike trip to work every morning he was scheduled. The trip was only five miles away from the Huffaker's home. The day the accident happened, Lynam was just a mile away from his job.

Right now, the family is expecting to pay for all of Lynam's medical bills out of pocket. Once Lynam recovers, doctors are saying he will also have to go through physical therapy.

Lynams's family is accepting donations to help pay for the costs. You can find a link to their GoFundMe page here.