‘I didn't expect this at all’ | Belton man turns his life around by opening food truck

Rusty Shells food truck owner Christopher Perez says he hopes his story encourages those who are at a dead-end road that there is a way to change.

BELTON, Texas — Christopher Perez isn't your typical food truck owner. Perez took a chance, pursued a dream and is now inspiring others with his journey.

Rusty Shells Seafood in Belton is coming up on one year of being in business, but Perez's story goes back 13 years earlier.

Perez said he went to federal prison and was in and out of jail, dedicating his life to the streets.

Perez said he wouldn't listen to anyone, that was until he prayed to God and asked for help.

Perez believes God saved his life and turned everything around for the better.

Perez then came up with the idea of building a food trailer because he knew how to cook food.

Perez worked 12-hour shifts and spent two to three hours a night building the trailer until he got the money for an inspection.

The dream started in Perez's driveway, a dream he built completely from scratch.

"I didn't even have the money to build it," Perez said. "Every week I would get paid, I would order one thing for this trailer."

On July 4, 2022, Perez finally finished his vision. Now the business has taken off, bringing in customers from all across the state.

As Perez continues to leave his mark in Central Texas, he says it's all thanks to the glory of God.

"When I walk out of this food trailer, I sit on the ground and look in the sky, and I thank God over and over," Perez said. "It's something I can't control. It's a feeling I don't know how to put into words. It takes my breath away. When I get home, you don't even know; two three hours, I sit there just to wind down and think about how amazing it really is going. I didn't expect this at all. If you are feeling like you're at a dead-end road, there is a way to change. There is a way to turn around. You just got to want to do it."

Rusty Shells Seafood is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays. On their menu, you can find lobster, crab and shrimp.

The food truck is located on 426 E Central Ave. in Belton. Perez says he hopes to open up a restaurant soon.