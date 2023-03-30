Joe King to perform in Salado, concert will benefit a 10-year-old battling cancer

Joe King will hold a performance in Salado and proceeds will go to Terry Moore, a stage 4 cancer patient.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SALADO, Texas — Country music recording artist and former NFL player Joe King will perform at the Yellow House Bed & Breakfast Event Center in Salado on Thursday, April 6 starting at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit 10-year-old Terry Moore and his fight against stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma.

King was recognized as one of the Future Faces at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards held March 2022.

Before he was a recording artist, he played Safety in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retired as an Oakland Raider now known as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Axis Winery donated a guitar that was wrapped with multiple pictures of King's NFL and music career by 3Di Sign + Design in Arlington. King will autograph the guitar and will auction it off during the performance.

Moore and his mother recently had to relocate from Bruceville-Eddy to the Houston area as specific doctors and treatments are available in the city.

More information on Terry's fight against cancer can be found in his public Facebook group.

King is expected to perform his music, tell the stories behind his songs and of his time playing college football at Oklahoma State University and in the NFL.

The evening will include a gourmet dinner provided by Executive Chef Zack Wood, drinks, auction items and more.

RSVP for the event by emailing Axis Winery at info@axiswinerytx.com or visit their website.