Central Bell County Fire and Rescue raising money for funeral costs after death of firefighter

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to a post by the department, Zack Castlow died on Friday, Aug. 4. Now, Fire and Rescue is raising money to help pay for Castlow's funeral costs.

A FreeFunder page set up for Castlow and his family said Castlow had a health emergency on Monday, Aug. 1. He had reportedly come home from work because he was not feeling well. Castlow remained in the Medical ICU at Baylor Scott & White for the next several days until his death.

Funds are being raised to help with funeral arrangements, as well as help Castlow's fiancée Cheyenne Cook with other needs that might arise.

Those who wish to donate to Cook directly can also do so through her Cash App: $CheyCook, or Venmo: @CheyenneCook.

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue asked the community to join them in praying for Castlow's family and his fire family.

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue serves the City of Nolanville and surrounding Bell County, as well as the Stillhouse Community.