Former City of Temple Councilmember Wendell Williams passes away

Williams passed away April 23. He served on the City Council from May 2019 to Feb. 2023.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is mourning the loss of former Councilmember Wendell Williams.

Williams passed away on Sunday, April 23 after an illness, according to a statement from the city.

Williams served the City of Temple as a member of the City Council District 4 from May 2019 to Feb. 16, 2023.

The City described Williams as a "dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all Temple residents" whose contributions to the city will be remembered for years to come.

Williams was a Temple native who graduated from Temple High School. He then graduated from the University of Texas at Austin before returning to Temple in 1973 where he continued to serve the community.

During his time on the Council, the City says Williams was instrumental in advocating for the expansion of parks and recreational facilities throughout the city, improving infrastructure and transportation networks and supporting initiatives to strengthen the local economy.

"Former Councilmember Williams was a true public servant who gave selflessly of his time and energy to make Temple a better place to live, work, and play," said Mayor Tim Davis. "He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in our community."

The City of Temple extended their condolences to Williams' family and friends.

In honor of Williams' memory, the City will fly the flags at all City facilities at half-staff on Saturday, April 29, the day of Williams' memorial service.

The service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Temple at 11 a.m. on April 29.

In lieu of flowers, Williams' family has asked people to pay their respects by making a donations to any charity of their choice.