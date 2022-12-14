Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments

Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into hundreds of police departments across the country, and will join a few more.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the Belton Police Department, Harker Heights PD and Copperas Cove PD.

Daniel was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer when he was eight years old, and one of his biggest dreams was to become a police officer. And become one he did, being sworn into nearly 700 departments across the country so far.

In October, Daniel was also sworn into the Hewitt, Bellmead, Woodway and Lacy Lakeview Police Departments in Central Texas, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Waco Office.

Daniel ceremony in Killeen will be held at 3 p.m. at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters, located at 3304 Community Blvd.