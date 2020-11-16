Dolly Parton offers advice heading into holiday season during Today Show appearance

She said her mom always made sure that Christmas was a special time for their family.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Sometimes, we all need a little advice from Dolly Parton, and she wants to help us all have a happy holiday season.

On the Today Show Sunday morning, she talked about her childhood and growing up in East Tennessee.

She said that her success has never been about the money.

"This is the Christmas season coming up, but we need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on earth and loving one another. We need to carry that into the new year. Lord knows I hope next year's better than this one," Dolly said. "We can't save the world, but we can save the world that we're living in. Maybe I'm dreaming but I don't think so."