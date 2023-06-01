Good golly! Dolly Parton sets three more Guinness World Records

Dolly has the longest span of No. 1s and the most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart and the most studio albums by a female country singer.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Songbird has new records to celebrate, not the musical kind, though.

Dolly Parton achieved three more Guinness World Records!

According to Guinness World Records, she has the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female).

In 1977, New Harvest…First Gathering was the first of Dolly's eight No. 1s on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. A Holly Dolly Christmas, released on Oct. 17, 2020, was her most recent No. 1 release. Guinness said that gave her a No.1 duration of 43 years and 156 days. She is ranked third overall, behind Johnny Cash (50 years 91 days) and Merle Haggard (48 years 192 days).

Dolly also has the most studio albums released by a female country singer, according to Guinness. She released 65 studio albums between 1967 (Hello, I’m Dolly) and 2022 (Run, Rose, Run).

Finally, she has the most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female), according to Guinness. Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection was Dolly’s 48th Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career," she said to Guinness World Records.

Guinness said Dolly holds seven other World Records including most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, most No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (female), most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, first country singer to be nominated for the EGOT and most Grammy nominations for a female country artist.