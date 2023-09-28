Economic Opportunity Advancement Corporation providing utility bill relief to Waco residents

Just bring your utility bill to the Economic Opportunity Advancement Corporation and they will assist as long as funds are available.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — On the heels of record summer heat, staying cool is a necessity for many Central Texans. Unfortunately, it can also be a costly one.

This September, one Waco organization is doing its part to ease that financial burden.

At an event at the CenTex African American Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 27 and 28, the Waco Economic Opportunity Advancement Corporation (EOAC) offered Atmos Energy customers some relief for their utility bills, past and current, by paying them in full.

"I don't get any assistance with the formula so that definitely helps," said Waco resident Courtney Batey.

Batey was one of around 300 Waco residents to take advantage of the EOAC's assistance.

"We saw bills as high as $800, we saw bills as low as $32," said EOAC Community Services Program Director Kanisha Johnson.

Those with bills under $100 received $100 in assistance from the EOAC, with a credit put on their energy bill account. Those with bills that were higher were able to get completely caught up.

Johnson said that no matter the number, as long as funds are available, the EOAC will work to ensure any Atmos Energy customer they serve is up to date on their bill.

"We don't want to see anyone facing a life-threatening crisis," Johnson said. "We are a community agency, we are here to serve those in need.

Batey said she didn't even know the program existed until the day she went, but she said it was a blessing.

"I think it's a great thing they do to help people because everyone goes through struggles," Batey said.

For anyone in need of assistance from the EOAC, they say to bring your energy company account number to their office, fill out some paperwork and they will get you taken care of.

More information on the EOAC can be found on their website at this link.