Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter.

A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.

Those who wish to donate to the memorial fund can do so at any branch of First Convenience Bank.

Mathis' cousin Reggie has also started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, which can be found here. At this time, the goal of the GoFundMe is listed at $1,000, over $400 of which has already been raised.

Reggie Mathis stated on the page that they are asking for donations to give Tatiana Mathis "the right memorial service". The page states that all funds donated will go towards the funeral expenses.

The family stated that the overall goal is to raise $10,000 for the memorial service. They also said that any money raised over the goal will go into a trust fund for Mathis' 2-year-old daughter.

Mathis was killed in a hit-and-run along Elms Rd. in Killeen on Dec. 5. The Killeen Police Department reported that she died of her injuries the next day. Mathis was 23 years old.