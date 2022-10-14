Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

The local nonprofit was recognized by Greg Abbott for its continued service to the community

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise.

Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.

The Executive Director of Feed My Sheep, Jeff Stegall, recently received a letter from the State of Texas that contained a proclamation recognizing Feed My Sheep for its contributions to the city.

Signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Oct. 5., the proclamation described Feed My Sheep as "inspired by God's message of grace and hope", and praised their long history of community service.

"To this end," said the proclamation, "Feed My Sheep recognizes the worth, dignity, and humanity of a group that society is won't to turn its back on: the homeless."

Named and inspired by a verse from the Gospel of John, Feed My Sheep's mission statement is "To feed those that are hungry physically, spiritually, and emotionally." By feeding around 175 people every day for 12 years, the nonprofit has proven their dedication to those words.

In addition to the organization's regular services, the proclamation also voiced Abbott's praise for a recent art exhibition hosted by Feed My Sheep.

Displaying paintings, photographs, films and more, the Temple Through My Eyes exhibition was meant to show residents "the worth, dignity, and beauty that surrounds them each day," said Abbott.

"Your abiding desire to serve those in need and your profound love for your fellow man truly represent the best of the Lone Star State," continued the proclamation, "and I have no doubt that Feed My Sheep will continue to make Texas a better, brighter place for years to come."

A long-time employee, Stegall voiced how much the proclamation meant to the nonprofit.

"As you can imagine for us and all the local churches and businesses associated with Feed My Sheep, this proclamation is huge," said Stegall. "In this world, it can be a beat down and sometimes it's hard to see a lot of positive."

Feed My Sheep serves hot lunches seven days a week, but their services to the community run much deeper.

The organization also offers a resource center where anyone can access computers and internet for things like applying to jobs, rental assistance or other needs. Volunteers are on-staff to help out as well.

Feed My Sheep has day centers for both men and women, offering showers, laundry facilities and general assistance. An education center also provides a host of educational courses from professional growth and finance to chronic illness and family care.

Feed My Sheep even offers a furniture matching program to those in need, and a large array of medical services such as vaccinations, health screenings and children's visits.

Feed My Sheep has continued to see demand for its services, and Stegall has said that it is becoming more difficult to keep up with rising prices. Donations and volunteers can go a long way to help.

"We can only do so much," said Stegall, "but we try to help as much as we can."