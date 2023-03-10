Fort Hood officers help save truck driver from fire

Members of the 1st Cavalry Division helped pull a man to safety after a crash on Fort Hood St.

KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple soldiers from Fort Hood, including two members of the 1st Cavalry Division, helped to save a truck driver from a vehicle fire on Feb. 23, 2023.

According to a press release from Fort Hood, Army Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp and Maj. Adam Blocker helped to rescue the man after his garbage truck overturned and caught fire along Fort Hood St.

Crisp, Blocker and two other noncommissioned officers reportedly jumped into action after seeing the truck tip over.

"I was driving to work and saw a lady acting frantically on the side of Fort Hood Street,” said Crisp. “As I got closer, I saw the dump truck on its side and it was on fire. I pulled into a restaurant parking lot, right behind Maj. Blocker and we ran over to the truck.”

Blocker said called 911 after noticing a fire starting underneath the vehicle, and Crisp saw that the driver was trapped inside.

“I attempted to kick out the driver’s side windshield and then realized it might be easier for the driver to climb up,” said Blocker.

Two other noncommissioned officers, who have not been identified, reportedly jumped in to help Crisp and Blocker pull the driver through the top of the doorway.

Crisp said a few civilians were also on the scene helping with the rescue. She said she told one person to grab a fire extinguisher from inside the restaurant, which the person used to keep "reduce the flames".

Crisp said that the rescuers were able to break the windshield of the vehicle and pull the driver to safety.

“We then carried him away from the truck and once we were a safe distance away, we laid him down and waited for emergency services to arrive,” said Blocker.

“What we did was what anybody would have done in the same situation; I just saw someone in trouble and wanted to help,” said Crisp.

Blocker also ensured both military and civilians who were part of the rescue were safe and thanked everyone for their quick reactions.

“I was surrounded by helpful NCOs and civilians, all of whom acted in complete harmony, as if they trained for this day," Blocker said.

Blocker will exit the military in October, and he encourages others to continue to seek opportunities to lend a helping hand.

“If you are looking out for your fellow Soldier or civilian and helping them in little ways now, then you will no doubt be able to help someone when it really matters,” Blocker said. “After all, it is the people on Fort Hood who are always looking out for each other that make it “The Great Place”.