Community members raising money to bring woman to Temple for medical treatment

TEMPLE, Texas — A Colorado woman is asking for help getting to Temple, Texas for much-needed medical treatment.

A GoFundMe has been created for Aubrey Knudtson, a Colorado resident who suffers from multiple rare and life-threatening health conditions.

The GoFundMe, created by Csilla Leonard, states that Knudtson is dependent on IV nutrition through her heart, but the process has unfortunately left her with blood clots throughout her body, including her lungs, and has caused life-threatening bloodstream infections on numerous occasions.

Knudtson said she has visited more than a dozen specialists in Colorado and all of them are at a loss on what to do for her, but thankfully she has found a clinic in Temple that specializes in exactly the type of care she needs.

The clinic, through Baylor Scott & White hospital, has an entire team dedicated to getting people off of IV nutrition, according to Knudtson, and onto feeding tubes through the stomach instead.

Knudtson said the clinic has given her hope, but her insurance does not cover out-of-state treatment, or the travel costs it would take to get to Temple.

Knudtson and Leonard are asking the community for help to get her the treatment she needs.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

Knudtson said she recently started college and hopes to major in sociology with a minor in early childhood development. She said she plans to one day work in the foster care system.

"I have hope that there is a life outside those four hospital room walls waiting for me, and I refuse to stop fighting for it despite what doctors say," said Knudtson in a statement on the GoFundMe.