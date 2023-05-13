GoFundMe raising money for family of fallen Cameron Police Officer Joshua Clouse

Clouse was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMERON, Texas — As family and the Cameron community continue to mourn the loss of police officer Joshua Clouse, a GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the fallen officer's family.

Clouse was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on the evening of May 10. He later died in the hospital of his wounds.

The Heart of Texas Networking Group began the GoFundMe to accept donations on behalf of Clouse's family, including his wife and two children.

The organization says 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Clouse's family.

The goal of the GoFundMe is currently set at $15,000. Those who would like to donate can find the GoFundMe link here: Fundraiser by Izera Davis : Clouse Family (gofundme.com).

Cameron residents and police departments across the state have offered their condolences to the Cameron Police Department and the Clouse family. On May 12, community members, family and friends gathered outside the Cameron Police Department to pay their respects to Clouse.

Clouse' patrol car was set up outside department, and residents have left flowers, stuffed animals and other tributes in honor of the fallen officer.