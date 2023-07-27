Community raising money for Harker Heights family who lost home in fire

Angel Boucher's mother lost her home to a fire on July 23, 2023. Now, her family is asking for help raising money to replace what she lost.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights family is asking for help rebuilding after a devastating fire.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Boucher family, who lost a home, an RV and decades' worth of possessions and memories.

On July 23, 2023, Angel Boucher's mother's house caught fire. Not only was the house lost, but so was an RV next to the house where another family member was staying. Boucher said her mother had lived in the house for over 40 years.

On the GoFundMe page, Boucher said her mother lost about 75% of her things in the fire, including her clothes, phone, important documents and basic hygiene items, and her brother, who lived in the RV, lost everything.

Thankfully, Boucher said her mother and brother were able to escape along with their three dogs, but their cats were lost in the fire.

Boucher said Red Cross had offered the family $350 in assistance, which is the maximum they are allowed to offer, but any help is greatly appreciated to help find somewhere for her mother and dogs to stay, as well as buy items like clothing and a new phone.

According to Boucher, the family has received one estimate for $8,000, and are still waiting on other estimates.

The family has also started an Amazon Wishlist for supplies that will help them in the aftermath of the fire. The wishlist can be found at this link.

The GoFundMe can be found at this link: Fundraiser by Angel Boucher : Home Loss - Boucher Family (gofundme.com)