GoFundMe started for Waco woman who lost home in fire

Doris Rodriguez lost her home to a house fire on June 25. Now, other Waco residents are doing what they can to help.

WACO, Texas — Community members in Waco are coming together to help one of their own.

Doris Rodriguez reportedly lost her home to a devastating 3rd Alarm house fire on June 25. According to the Waco Police Department, the house and exterior garage were completely destroyed in the fire, and a vehicle and a nearby house were also damaged.

In the aftermath of the fire, another Waco resident, Kegan Ochoa, has created a GoFundMe to help Rodriguez.

Ochoa says on the GoFundMe page that Rodriguez lost everything in the fire, including her pets. Money raised through the page will reportedly go towards helping Rodruguez find a new place to stay and purchase things like new clothes and home furnishings.

The GoFundMe also says an anonymous donor has pledged to match the highest single donation made to the page, which at the time of writing was $300.

The goal of the fundraiser is $10,000, and the time of writing, people have donated $4,320 towards that goal.

To donate, the GoFundMe page can found at this link.

Ochoa asks that those who cannot make a monetary donation please send prayers and wishes of love to Rodriguez.