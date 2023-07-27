Harker Heights Fire Department welcomes new Fire Chief

Community members are invited to the Central Fire Station on August 9 to meet new Fire Chief Shannon Stephens.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights Fire Department is welcoming its new Fire Chief, and is inviting the community to do the same.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Harker Heights FD has invited all members of the community to a Meet and Greet event at the Central Fire Station to welcome Shannon Stephens, the Department's new Fire Chief.

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, located at 401 Indian Tr. in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights FD said they hope the event will be a chance for community members to not only meet Stephens, but also learn more about his vision for the department.

The department said they recognize the importance of fostering strong relationships between first responders and the people they serve, and they intend to strengthen that bond by providing an open forum at the event where community members can ask questions, share concerns and engage in meaningful conversations with their new Fire Chief.

The Harker Heights Fire Department said Stephens shares the department's commitment and passion for ensuring the well-being of everyone in the community. They hope the event will pave the way for a "collaborative and cooperative relationship" between the fire department and the community.

More information on the event can be found on the Harker Heights Fire Department Facebook page.