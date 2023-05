12-year-old Dominick Casteel was reportedly last seen near the 2700 block of W. Avenue R.

TEMPLE, Texas — Have you seen this boy? The Temple Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Dominick Casteel was last seen on the morning of Saturday, May 27 near the 2700 block of W. Avenue R.

Casteel is described as 5'0", 80-90 lbs, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.