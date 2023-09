Alvin Bernard Taylor was reportedly last seen at Feed My Sheep in Temple on Aug. 17.

BELTON, Texas — Have you seen this man? The Belton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Belton PD said 76-year-old Alvin Bernard Taylor was last seen at Feed My Sheep in Temple, Texas on Aug. 17, 2023.

According to Belton PD, Taylor is legally blind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.