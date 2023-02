According to TPD, Neveah Norwood was last seen on Feb. 8.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the department, Neveah Norwood was last seen on Feb. 8. A last known location has not been provided at this time.

Norwood is described as five feet, four inches tall, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

TPD is attempting to locate 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood. Nevaeh is 5'04 and 145 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. She... Posted by Temple Police Department on Thursday, February 9, 2023