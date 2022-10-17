Joanna Gaines' releasing new memoir

The book, "The Stories We Tell", will be available to buy on Nov. 8.

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines has a new memoir soon to be released, and fans can already secure their copy.

The book, "The Stories We Tell", is a memoir that is intended to provide a deeper insight into Gaines' life story.

According to Magnolia's announcement of the book, the memoir will also help shine a light on the beauty of its reader's lives as well as Gaines', and hopes to help people to live and share their own stories.