Joanna Gaines' releasing new memoir

The book, "The Stories We Tell", will be available to buy on Nov. 8.
Credit: KCEN

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines has a new memoir soon to be released, and fans can already secure their copy.

The book, "The Stories We Tell", is a memoir that is intended to provide a deeper insight into Gaines' life story.

According to Magnolia's announcement of the book, the memoir will also help shine a light on the beauty of its reader's lives as well as Gaines', and hopes to help people to live and share their own stories.

The book is available for pre-order at magno.li/preordertswt. It will be fully available for purchase on Nov 8.

