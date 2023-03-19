Kempner VFD holding donation drive for injured family members of volunteer

The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department is raising money to help the Sappenfield family after two children were injured in the Lampasas River.

KEMPNER, Texas — The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department is asking for donations for the family members of one of their own.

9-year-old Luke and 15-year-old Hunter of the Sappenfield family were injured while playing in the Lampasas River on March 18. Luke reportedly suffered fractures to his back, ribs and hip and Hunter has a fracture in his T12 vertebrae pressing on his spinal cord after the riverbank collapsed on the two boys.

Kempner VFD said the boy's older sister Alex Hansen is a member of the department and is currently taking care of her third brother while her parents care for the two injured boys.

Kempner VFS has started a meal train to support the family during the difficult time and are asking for monetary donations. As the boys' family is a small business owner, the department is hoping donations can help him to focus on caring for the family.

"My family is doing ok we are grateful they are alive and grateful we have such an incredible community. We are just playing a waiting game and remaining in prayer and reminding ourselves that God provides," said Hansen.