Killeen ISD names Erik Hydorn as new Chief of Police

Hydorn is currently a Lieutenant in the department, and will take over for Chief Ralph Disher at the end of June.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District Police Department has announced its newest Chief of Police, Lieutenant Erik Hydorn.

Hydorn will take over the position from current KISD PD Police Chief Ralph Disher, who will retire at the end of June after 40 years in law enforcement.

The district said Hydorn is currently a lieutenant in the department, where he manages the department's operational needs such as the K9 unit, budget and equipment, and creates operational plans for large district events.

Hydorn is not only a veteran of the KISD PD, he is also a veteran of the U.S. Military. Hydorn served 20 years in the Army, deploying to Iraq, Bosnia-Herzegovinia and South Korea. While in Iraq, Hydorn was responsible for the employment, tactical support and tracking of the U.S. military and Afghan police force totaling over 13,000 officers across 74 locations.

KISD said Hydorn also served as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge during Presidential visits to Fort Cavazos and oversaw the Special Reaction Entry Team, participated in counter-narcotic operations and planned over 400 joint combat patrols with Iraqi Police.

Hydorn joined the Killeen Police Department in 2015, where he was a part of the emergency response team, working with various agencies across the county.

KISD says Hydorn is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor and has completed numerous training courses, including crisis prevention, active shooter, SWAT, terrorism response and tactical firearms.

KISD believes Hydorn's partnerships with the Central Texas community and knowledge of the school district will make the transition easier and will provide consistency for the department.

“I look forward to the continued growth of the department, building strong relationships with our students and community and protecting our students and staff so they can focus on teaching and learning," said Hydorn.