Killeen Navy sailor recognized as Iwo Jima Warrior of the Week

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicolas Hernandez was recognized for his consistent dedication to duty in July.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen Navy sailor was honored with a unique award for his service in July.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicolas Hernandez was selected as the Iwo Jima Warrior of the Week on July 19, 2023, announced the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Hernandez was presented the award aboard the USS Iwo Jima, honoring him for his "consistent dedication to duty".

A 2017 graduate of General Robert M. Shoemaker High School, Hernandez now serves as a cryptologic technician in the U.S. Navy. He is responsible for analyzing and reporting on communication signals using state-of-the-art computers and specialized computer-assisted communications equipment, according to a release about the award.

“It’s nice to know that others can see the effort I’ve been putting in, and it’s very motivating,” said Hernandez. “It can help motivate others and keep pushing the team forward.”

The USS Iwo Jima is named after the 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. The USS Iwo Jima has supported humanitarian assistance, occupation and combat operations involving the United States, said the release.