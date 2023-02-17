Have you seen this man?: Killeen PD asking for help fining missing man

James Dorritie was reportedly last seen leaving a KIlleen Family Dollar on Feb. 13.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating James Dorritie, who is currently reported missing.

Dorritie was reportedly last seen on Feb. 13, leaving the Family Dollar on Desert Willow Dr. in Killeen.

Dorritie's family said they have not heard from him since Feb. 12, and reported him missing on Feb. 15.

Dorritie is described by KPD as a 34-year-old white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180-190 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a full beard. They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt and black shoes.