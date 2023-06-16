Killeen Police Officer awarded Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor at State Capitol

Killeen Police Officer Rodney Wilmore was honored with the award for his actions during an active threat incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Killeen Police Officer was recognized at the Texas State Capitol on Friday, June 16, for his bravery in the face of danger.

The Killeen Police Department announced that Officer Rodney Wilmore was awarded the 2023 State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor.

Wilmore earned the award for his brave and heroic actions during an active threat situation, according to Killeen PD.

Killeen PD said on November 20, 2022, Wilmore distinguished himself by acting to help evacuate an injured shooting victim and EMS personnel during an active threat situation.

According to the department, Wilmore was also able to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the suspect to surrender without anyone else being injured.

The Killeen Police Department thanked Wilmore for his bravery, service and willingness to help the community.