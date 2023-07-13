Have you seen this man? Killeen Police searching for 79-year-old with dementia

KILLEEN, Texas — Have you seen this man? The Killeen Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who reportedly suffers from Dementia.
According to police, Bievenido "Benny" Rios has been away from his home on Ruger Dr. since 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.
Police described Rios as a Hispanic man, 5'7", 120 lbs, with grey hair, a mustache and sideburns.
Police say Rios may possibly be wearing black or brown pants, black shoes and a cowboy hat.
Anyone who has seen Rios or knows where he could be is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
