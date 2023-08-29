Killeen Professional Fire Fighter's Association auctioning captain's mustache for fundraiser

Captain Morphis is auctioning a chance to shave his mustache off in order to raise money for Killeen firefighters battling cancer

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Fire Captain Darren Morphis has not shaved his mustache in years. According to the Killeen Professional Fire Fighter's Association (KPFFA), mustaches in the fire service are highly coveted and rarely shaved.

Now, however, Morphis has found a cause worthy of shaving his beloved mustache, raising money for those battling cancer.

Two members of the Killeen Fire Department, both of whom are under 40, are currently battling cancer. Morphis will be auctioning a chance to shave his mustache off in order to raise money for the Killeen Professional Fire Fighter's Association's benevolence fund, which raises money for local first responders in need.

Donations or bids for the mustache auction can be made through Venmo at @kpffa2505, or through Cash App at $kpffa2505. Those who donate are asked to place a mustache or other emoji depicting a shave so that the Association can keep track of how much money is donated.

According to the KPFFA, cancer is a common ailment in the fire service. Despite efforts like decontaminating gear, cleaning the inside of fire vehicles or taking showers after returning from incidents, firefighters are still at risk.

The KPFFA is also hosting a raffle to raise money for the benevolence fund. More information on the raffle and the firefighters battling cancer can be found at this link. Tickets for the KPFFA's raffle are $50. The last day to purchase tickets will be Aug. 31, and the drawing will be held the next day on Sept. 1. A full list of raffle items can be found on the Killeen Professional Fire Fighter's Association's Facebook page.

Those who wish to enter the raffle or who would like to donate in other ways can message the organization on their Facebook page, or email iaff2505president@gmail.com.