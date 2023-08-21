Killeen Professional Firefighters Association raising money for two local firefighters battling cancer

The Killeen Fire Department currently has two members battling cancer. A local organization is raising money for them and others in need.

KILLEEN, Texas — A local organization is doing its part to help those who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

Two members of the Killeen Fire Department are currently battling cancer. Now, the Killeen Professional Fire Fighter's Association is hosting a fundraiser to help them and others in need.

The Fire Fighter's Association is holding a raffle to raise money for the Killeen Fire Fighter's Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that gives money to local first responders in need.

Tickets for the raffle are $50. The last day to purchase tickets will be Aug. 31, and the drawing will be held the next day on Sept. 1. A full list of raffle items and more information can be found on the Killeen Professional Fire Fighter's Association Facebook page.

Those who wish to enter the raffle or who would like to donate in other ways can message the organization on their Facebook page, or email iaff2505president@gmail.com.

Cancer is currently the leading cause of death for firefighters. Since 2019, a Texas law helps firefighters get Worker's Compensation for occupational cancer, but not all are eligible. Only 11 cancers are covered and certain requirements must be met.