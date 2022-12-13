Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

Brandon Martin created the Krab Kingz Seafood franchise, and has been giving back to the community for years.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin.

Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work.

Martin created the Krab Kingz Seafood franchise in 2015, which has since expanded to over 36 locations across the United States. Through his business, the City of Killeen credits Martin with creating over 1,000 jobs and opening opportunities for many other small business owners.

Martin has also hosted many charity drives over the past four years, collecting donations of toys, meals and school supplies for those in need.

Martin's charitable works don't end in Killen however, in fact, they are not even limited to Texas. The City says that Martin also towed a boat to New Orleans in when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021 to offer aid in the disaster response efforts.

The City also credits Martin with winning numerous food truck battles and food war awards, but they say that his passion also lies with the Killeen community.

"He has a heart for people and a widely known appreciation for Killeen," said the City in a Facebook post congratulating Martin on his award.

“I never imagined that my life choices would impact the lives of so many others,” Martin said, thanking those who have helped him along the way and those who were there to see him receive the award.