Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief retires after 13 years with department

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — After 13 years of service, the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department is wishing a fond farewell to Fire Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner.

The department said congratulations and farewell to Byars-Faulkner on Friday, July 28.

Byars-Faulkner had served as the City's Fire Chief since 2013, after having already served as Fire Marshal since 2010.

According to the City, Byars-Faulkner began her career with the Dallas Fire Department in 1989. She earned her paramedic patch in 1991, joined the ranks as the first woman on the High Angle Rescue Team before being promoted to Driver/Engineer and completed her tri-certification by attending Basic Police Academy in 2009.

Byars-Faulkner is a graduate of the Texas Fire Chiefs Academy, the Inaugural class for Fire Executive Management Training and the SFFMA Fire Chief Academy.

Lacy Lakeview FD said Byars-Faulkner was also a recipient of the WA Neel Firefighter of the year for McLennan County Fire Protection Association, served as a faculty CPR instructor and taught fire classes through the Texas A&M system with TEEX since 2014.

In a post on social media, Lacy Lakeview FD thanked Byars-Faulkner for her service and wished her the best in her retirement.