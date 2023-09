The 5-star wide receiver announced his commitment to be a Red Raider on social media on Sept. 11.

BELTON, Texas — Lake Belton High School 5-star receiver Micah Hudson has announced he will suit up as a Red Raider at Texas Tech next season.

Hudson shared a post on social media on Sept. 11 confirming his commitment to Texas Tech.

Hudson is the first 5-star recruit to commit to Texas Tech and is TTU's highest-ranked recruit ever.

Hudson will also be featured by 6 News in this week's Game of the Week as Lake Belton takes on Shoemaker.