Little Joe y la Familia hosting fundraiser concert for Temple Education Foundation

All proceeds of the concert will go towards teacher grants and student scholarships.

TEMPLE, Texas — Grammy Award-winning musician and Temple native Joe DeLeon "Little Joe" Hernández is giving back to the city by hosting a fundraiser concert for Temple ISD in March.

Hernández's band, Little Joe y la Familia, will perform at the Temple High School auditorium on Friday, Mar. 10 to raise money for the Temple Education Foundation.

Tickets for the show are $15, and all proceeds will be donated to the Foundation to be used for teacher grants and student scholarships.

Hernández received his high school diploma and the Temple Distinguished Alumni Award from TISD in 2022, and according to the district was inspired to donate his time to give back to the teachers and students of Temple.

Hernández is the leader of the band Little Joe y la Familia, one of the most popular Tejano bands in the industry. Hernández, also known as "Little Joe", helped to pioneer the Tejano genre and has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards for his music, winning five.

Hernández was recently honored as a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts, an award meant to honor those who have made significant contributions to cultural and traditional arts. It is the nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

For more information on the concert, visit https://templeeducationfoundation.org/.