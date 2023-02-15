Living The 'American Dream': Woodway restaurant owner built his dream from the ground up

Cesar Leal of Leal's Mexican Restaurant grew up in poverty but came to America and made his dreams come true!

WOODWAY, Texas — Cesar Leal was born in Puebla, Mexico, the 4th largest city in Mexico, known for its culinary history, and purely through hard work he is living the ‘American Dream'.

Leal has a lot to say on hard work, family and what it takes to make it in life. His recipe for the delicious food he makes and serves might be a secret, but for success in life, all you have to do is talk to him for 5 minutes.

“You come to this country brother, and you can make anything that you want of yourself," Leal told 6 News.



When you eat your Breakfast Taco at Leal's Restaurant in Woodway, understand you are literally buying a piece of the ‘American Dream.’ Leal's opened in 1993, but after years of feeding Central Texas, the pandemic almost derailed the dream.

“Society was dictating what you are supposed to do," said Leal, "And I hate to play politics in here, but you know that is one of the things, when they tell you that you need to close down for a week, then open only 25%, tell me what to do."

Cesar came to Texas illegally in 1980, but before that his father was murdered in Mexico when he was 9. By the 6th grade he was selling street tacos, and at 14, driving a cab.

His widowed mother worried about her 9 children, all he wanted was a job where he would be able to send money back home, telling 6 News, “You know my big dream was to be a dishwasher when I came over to these United States.”



39 years ago in February, Cesar married his wife, which meant he could stay. Citizenship followed, so did 3 sons who graduated from Texas A&M. The ‘American Dream” has grown.

Leal's oldest son Eric told 6 News, “I think that anybody, especially me, and my little brothers and our extended family see a lasting impact of a legacy that he's leaving. So, you know he touches so many different lives around here. So, it's really cool to see, very impactful."

"He loves his customers, when you're a customer here you're not just a one-time visitor you're a lifelong customer," said Leal's nephew Dionicio, "He's seen generations of families come through this place and you know, now they are bringing their own kids. It's just a great place to be and eat."

"I’m very satisfied," said Leal. "Do I have regrets? No! The only one is that I could have done better."



But Cesar does worry very much for our country, a country that he loves.

“I'm here to tell you Kris, that we are wasting this country," Leal told Kris Radliffe. "Because there is so much in this country that you can grab and build yourself. And at the same time, you are building a country. But the biggest problem that we have is there's a lot more taking than being given. I'm very proud to be a Mexican from Mexico. But I would die for this country, because I got every chance for what I wanted to succeed and then some… And then some!”



Now after 4 decades of hard work, it's hard to tell who Cesar talks to more, his customers, or his dogs, cows, and goats. Well, maybe anyone who will listen.

“Make no mistake I’m not gonna' go sit in my recliner," Leal continued, "I’ve got a little ranch, where I have cows, like right now, all my baby goats are being born, and I’m watching them because sometime momma don't want to feed them and right now as soon as I get home I’m going to go over there and make sure that everyone is right there and then I’ll check on the cows because the cows are having babies too. So, you see, I feed 300-400 people a day and I get over there and my cows don't scream at me unless I don't feed them.”

When asked if it was the same with his customers, Leal laughed.

"You have a point, you got me, you got me there,” he said.