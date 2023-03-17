McGregor Fun Run to memorialize victims of shooting while raising money for cancer awareness

The Aviles Memorial Fun Run/Walk will be held in memory of Mike, Lori and Natalie Aviles.

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor community continues to honor those killed in a shooting on Sept. 29, 2022.

The Aviles Memorial Fun Walk/Run is dedicated to the memory of Mike, Lori and Natalie Aviles. Lori and Natalie Aviles were killed in the 2022 shooting.

The goal of the Memorial Walk is to spread awareness for colon cancer, and 100% of the proceeds from the walk will be donated to the Community Cancer Association (CCA).

Mike's sister, Renee Flores, said he died of colon cancer. The CCA helped their family while he battled the disease, Flores said.

Not only does each ticket purchase go towards cancer awareness, each participant will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a door prize.

Not much of a runner? No problem, as participants are invited to walk or run at their own pace.

In addition to the run, there will also be music at the event, as well as food trucks for participants to enjoy as they learn more about colon cancer awareness.

The Fun Walk/Run will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 25 at Amsler Park in McGregor.

Registration for the walk is $10. For more information on the walk or how to register, visit the event page on Facebook, or contact Renee Flores at 254-652-7360.