Midway ISD names lone superintendent finalist

Joseph Coburn, Ph.D. was unanimously voted as the finalist by district's Board of Trustees.

MIDWAY, Texas — Midway Independent School District has named the sole finalist for their new superintendent position.

Joseph Coburn, Ph.D., was unanimously chosen to be the lone finalist in the search for superintendent by the Midway ISD Board of Trustees during a vote on Dec. 8.



“Through surveys and focus groups, our community gave clear direction to the Board that integrity and a student-centric focus were the most important attributes in a Superintendent,” said Midway Board President Pete Rusek. “The two things that stood out about Joe Coburn were exactly that – integrity, honesty, and the ability to build trust, and that throughout everything he says and does, he kept coming back to what is best for students. The student experience was always front and center of his every thought, idea, and initiative, not just a talking point.”

Coburn has held leadership positions in numerous districts throughout his career, including secondary education in Georgetown and Tyler ISDs, leading departments such as Safety and Security, Health Services, Counseling and Athletics among many more in Lewisville ISD, and superintendent in Decatur ISD.

Coburn is currently the Chief of Operations for Fort Worth ISD.

Coburn started his career as an assistant band director in Fort Bend ISD before working his way up to campus-level administration. He and his wife Cayce have two children.

He has multiple degrees including a masters in education from Southwest Texas State University and a doctorate in Philosophy, Educational Administration from Texas A&M University. A more complete biography can be found on Midway ISD's website.

Coburn's selection by the Board of Trustees means that there is now a state-mandated 21-day waiting period before Coburn can officially sign a contract to become an employee. When he will start in the role will also be a part of the contract.