Grand Jury says Milam County Deputy was justified in using deadly force

Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was involved in a shooting during a mental health call on Oct. 19.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Milam County Grand Jury has "no billed" a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy, saying he was justified in using deadly force during a mental health call in October.

Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was involved in a shooting during a mental health call on Oct. 19, 2022. According to the report, the subject of the call opened fire on Ferguson when Ferguson tried to take him into emergency detention, hitting Ferguson multiple times.

Ferguson then reportedly returned fire and shot the man, who died at the scene.

On Dec. 15, the Grand Jury determined that Deputy Ferguson was justified in using deadly force in self-defense in the shooting.

Texas Ranger Sergeant Kenneth Shields investigated and testified regarding the case.