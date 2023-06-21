Missing Waco man subject of Silver Alert found dead

66-year-old Joseph Deloa was reported missing on Sunday, June 18.

WACO, Texas — A missing man in Waco has reportedly been found dead after being reported missing several days earlier, according to the Waco Police Department.

66-year-old Joseph Deloa was reported missing on Sunday, June 18, and a Silver Alert was issued for him shortly after.

According to police, a Waco PD K9 and a drone were used to attempt to locate Deloa, but were not able to find him.

Waco PD reported on Wednesday, June 21 that Deloa had been found dead in the 2300 block of Lake Shore Dr., which is the same area he had reportedly been last seen.

According to police, Deloa suffered from slight dementia.

Waco PD said Deloa's death is currently being investigated as a questionable death. At this time, they said they do not suspect foul play and no other information has been released.

More information will be given as it becomes available.