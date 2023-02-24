Moldbreakers Fellowship holding diaper giveaway for mothers

The organization will be providing free diapers sizes 1-6 at their location in Woodway.

WOODWAY, Texas — Calling all mothers: an outreach fellowship in Woodway is hosting a diaper giveaway to local moms on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Moldbreakers Fellowship has invited new and expectant mothers to their Diaper Giveaway, which will be held at their location at 7509 Fairway Rd. in Woodway.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Moldbreakers will be giving away free Hello Bello diapers sizes 1-6, and size small pull-ups.

There will be limited quantities of diapers available, so those interested may wish to get there early while supplies last.

In addition to the Diaper Giveaway, vendor booths will also be open at the event for mothers to check out.