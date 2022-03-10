Netflix releases trailer for 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Documentary

The documentary is set to air beginning on Nov. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT HOOD, Texas — Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary "I Am Vanessa Guillen", about the life and impact of the Fort Hood soldier.

Vanessa Guillen was a 20-year-old soldier from Houston stationed at Fort Hood when she was allegedly murdered by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson in April 2020. Guillen's body was found after a long search on June, 30, 2020.

The trailer focuses on Guillen's family through their search for her, as well as their pushes for justice after her death. The trailer also takes aim at Fort Hood itself, putting the spotlight on the base's lack of response to Guillen's case.

The documentary will reportedly follow the case of Guillen's death, as well as explore how her death sparked reform in the U.S. Military, especially how the military handles reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice," said director Christy Wegener in a release, "This is David vs. Goliath on steroids."

Prior to her death, Guillen's family said that she told them she was sexually harassed by a superior in her unit, but didn't officially report it in fear of retaliation.

A military investigation last year revealed that leaders in Guillen's regiment learned of the superior's comments, as well as knew of the hostile and intimidating environment they made for her, but they failed to take appropriate action and hold the superior accountable.

"Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat," Wegener continued. "In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good.”