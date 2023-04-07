No more burn bans means more customers at firework stands in Central Texas

Business is now booming for local firework shops across Central Texas with a last minute surge in sales.

TEXAS, USA — The Fourth of July is a time for celebration and fun, and this year families are more ready than ever to get together for their favorite traditions.

From watermelon seed spitting, to swimming and barbeque, there's one common thing every adult and kid seem to love... fireworks!

"They pop, and they're made of fire, and like sparkly," fireworks lover Lorelai Chambers said.

That's exactly why business is booming for local firework shops across Central Texas with a last minute surge in sales.

Colton Montgomery, owner of Night Light Firework Co in McLennan County, says it's been busier than normal.

He has seen hundred if not thousands of customers coming in this week and is preparing for more as the night lingers on.

The surge in people leaves a smile on Montgomery's face as he gets to build new relationships.

"I get to be in front of a lot of people that I can make friendships with," Montgomery said.

More people means more crowds. If you're planning to purchase fireworks, prepare to wait in some lines while stores across Central Texas continue to fill with people. However, owners say you won't be disappointed

"I carry a big variety," Montgomery said. "All of our prices are very comparable. They have tax included, what you see is what you pay."

Even though the fireworks are the highlight of the day for many, Montgomery stresses the importance of being safe.

"Don't drink and do fireworks," Montgomery added. "Watch your kids. Be safe. Have a fire extinguisher or water readily available. You never know when something could happen."