'He was friends with everybody I knew' | People from all across Texas gather to honor West firefighter killed in deadly crash along I-35

The mass was held at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in West on Monday, April 3 for Edward "Eddie" Hykel Jr.

WEST, Texas — The West community is mourning the loss of one of their very own, Edward "Eddie" Hykel Jr. Hykel was a West Volunteer Firefighter who lost his life on Tuesday, March 28 in a tragic crash while on call along I-35.

Dozens of first responders and people across the state came to the service to remember Hykel. The mass was held at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in West on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

First responders lined up outside the church while the casket was brought out after mass. A procession followed afterwards, and Hykel was then laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery.

"I've never seen one this big," David Kucera, President of Penelope Fire Department, said. "He was well respected. They came from all over the state. I noticed that and I couldn't believe the amount. It was unreal."

Pat Ekiss, who is a Service Response Commander for Texas LODD Task Force, says even though he didn't know Hykel, the support from the community will always be there.

"When we lose a brother or sister in the line of duty, especially, we rally around each other," Ekiss said. "We love each other. We consider ourselves family."

Hykel had been an active member of the West Volunteer Fire Department since 2011. He was also one of the first responders who survived the West Fertilizer Plant Explosion in 2013.

"I really got to know him after the explosion when he was working for the city," Kucera said. "We got to be real good friends. He was friends with everybody I knew."

"Most of the taskforce that was here today was here when the explosion occurred 10 years ago," Ekiss said. "We're kind of coming back home but not so much in a good way. It's touching for us and we hurt for this community and for the family. There's a lot of emotion from everybody, but a lot of pride."