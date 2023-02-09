Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz

DeCruz was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean on Tuesday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week.

DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean during a 2019 traffic stop.

The rally began at 5:30 p.m. as citizens met in front of City Hall in solidarity against the controversial verdict.

Though the death of Michael Dean was the basis of the rally, Dean's family did not attend, and distanced themselves from the event.

"We do not have any affiliation with his event and have no input in it," said one member of the Dean family, "We won't be attending either but will be putting together something ourselves soon."

An arrest affidavit stated that DeCruz pulled the trigger of his gun while reaching into Dean's car to remove the keys, shooting Dean in the head. DeCruz's defense team however, argued that Dean struck DeCruz's weapon with his own hands, causing it to go off.

The bodycam footage of the incident will not be released until the Dean family's civil lawsuit against DeCruz and the City of Temple is completed, said the city.