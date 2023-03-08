Robinson church asking for donations for August fundraiser

Silver Maple Chapel in Robinson, TX is asking for donations of salable items they can sell to raise money for the church during a fundraiser.

ROBINSON, Texas — A local church in Robinson, Texas is asking for help keeping its doors open.

Silver Maple Chapel has been a part of the Robinson community for 36 years and is now in need of that community more than ever.

Millie Woods, who helped found the church in 1987 with her mother Ailene Owens and sister Patsy Henry, said the church used to have a lot of young families and a very active youth program, but as children have grown up and moved away, and as the congregation lost members to COVID-19, it has been harder for the chapel to stay afloat financially.

Woods said the tithes from the dwindling congregation are no longer enough to cover the expenses of things like taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance or even the pastor's salary.

To help raise money to cover these costs, Silver Maple Chapel will host a fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 25.

The church is asking for donations of good salable goods that people no longer need or want so that they can be resold at the fundraiser to help raise money to keep the church's doors open.

The church will also pick up items left over at garage sales.

Those who wish to donate, or who would like to learn more about the church can call 254-339-1253, or stop by the church, located at 1370 W. Moonlight Dr. in Robinson.