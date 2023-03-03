Silver Alert resolved after man is found during wrong way driving incident in Freestone County

Freestone County Deputies said they were able to safely return the man to his family after stopping the vehicle.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A missing Bedford man has been safely reunited with his family after a wrong way driving incident, says the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received multiple calls in the early morning hours of Mar. 3 about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane on Interstate 45 at a "high rate of speed".

FCSO said that the Wortham and Fairfield Police Departments also responded to the call.

Freestone County Sheriff's Deputy Aultman reported observing the vehicle driving the wrong direction along the road and was almost hit by the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office also reported that they found a wrecked driver who told deputies that she had been wrecked into the barrier cables in the median of the road by the wrong way driver. Fairfield firefighters and police officers reportedly assisted the woman.

Deputy Aultman, alongside deputies from Leon County, was able to stop the vehicle at mile marker 182, according to the FCSO.

FCSO stated that they discovered the driver of the vehicle to be a missing Silver Alert from Bedford who had last been seen at noon the day before the incident.

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office extended their thanks to the different agencies involved in the situation, and thanked them all for helping to resolve the situation safely.

The missing man has reportedly been safely returned to his family.